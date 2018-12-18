Prime Minister Boyko Borissov held a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The topics they discussed were cooperation in the field of security and defense, as well as successful military exercises. Energy security, diversification and the European Balkan Gas Distribution Center were also discussed. Emphasis was placed also on investment and bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo underlined their commitment to stepping up and evolving the geostrategic partnership between Bulgaria and the United States at an even faster pace. Prime Minister Borissov reassured that Bulgaria has strictly fulfilled its commitments to NATO and reaffirmed the rise in defense spending to 2% of GDP by 2024, as well as the release of more investment in arms and equipment.