Bulgaria's Current Account Surplus Narrowed to EUR 2.61 Billion

Bulgaria's current account surplus narrowed to 2.61 billion euro ($2.97 billion) in the first ten months of 2018, compared to 3.68 billion euro in the same period of 2017, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The current account surplus in the January-October period was equivalent to 4.9% of the country's projected gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) said in a statement.

In October alone, Bulgaria posted a current account surplus of 56.1 million euro, down from 78.8 million euro in October 2017, quoted by See News.