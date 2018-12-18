Bulgaria's Current Account Surplus Narrowed to EUR 2.61 Billion
Bulgaria's current account surplus narrowed to 2.61 billion euro ($2.97 billion) in the first ten months of 2018, compared to 3.68 billion euro in the same period of 2017, the central bank said on Tuesday.
The current account surplus in the January-October period was equivalent to 4.9% of the country's projected gross domestic product (GDP) in 2018, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) said in a statement.
In October alone, Bulgaria posted a current account surplus of 56.1 million euro, down from 78.8 million euro in October 2017, quoted by See News.
- » The Monthly Inflation For November 2018 is -0.1%
- » Bulgarian GDP in the 3rd Quarter of 2018 is 29 822 million BGN
- » Georgi Zamanov was Awarded "Banker of the Year"
- » Euro Аrea Аnnual Inflation Down to 2.0%
- » Credit Expert: It is Expected that 2019 will be Stable on the Credit Market
- » Ohio Becomes the First State to Accept Bitcoin For Tax Payments