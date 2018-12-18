The Monthly Inflation For November 2018 is -0.1%

The consumer price index in November 2018 compared to October 2018 was 99.9%, i.e. the monthly inflation was -0.1%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (November 2018 compared to December 2017) has been 2.7% and the annual inflation in November 2018 compared to November 2017 was 3.1%.

The annual average inflation, measured by CPI, in the last 12 months (December 2017 - November 2018) compared to the previous 12 months (December 2016 - November 2017) was 2.8%.

In November 2018 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows: • Food and non-alcoholic beverages - a decrease of 0.2%; • Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.1%; • Clothing and footwear - a decrease of 0.1%; • Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - an increase of 0.7%; • Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - a decrease of 0.5%;

• Health - an increase of 0.1%; • Transport - a decrease of 3.0%; • Communications - an increase of 0.8%; • Recreation and culture - an increase of 0.3%; • Education - the prices remained at the level of the previous month; • Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.5%; • Miscellaneous goods and service - an increase of 0.4%.

The harmonized index of consumer prices in November 2018 compared to October 2018 was 99.7%, i.e. the monthly inflation was -0.3%. The inflation rate since the beginning of the year (November 2018 compared to December 2017) has been 2.3% and the annual inflation in November 2018 compared to November 2017 was 3.0% (Annex, Table 2). The annual average inflation, measured by HICP, in the last 12 months (December 2017 - November 2018) compared to the previous 12 months (December 2016 - November 2017) was 2.6%. In terms of HICP, in November 2018 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the main consumer groups changed as follows: • Food and non-alcoholic beverages - a decrease of 0.1%; • Alcoholic beverages and tobacco - an increase of 0.1%; • Clothing and footwear - a decrease of 0.1%; • Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels - an increase of 0.8%; • Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance of the house - a decrease of 0.4%.

Health - an increase of 0.1%; • Transport - a decrease of 2.6%; • Communications - an increase of 0.3%; • Recreation and culture - an increase of 0.3%; • Education - the prices remained at the level of the previous month; • Restaurants and hotels - an increase of 0.3%; • Miscellaneous goods and service - an increase of 0.3%.

The price index of a small basket in November 2018 compared to October 2018 was 100.2% and the overall increase since the beginning of the year (November 2018 compared to December 2017) has been 103.1% (Annex, Table 3). In November 2018 compared to the previous month the prices of goods and services in the small basket for the 20% households with the lowest income changed as follows: • Food products - an increase of 0.2%; • Non-food products - an increase of 0.1%; • Services - an increase of 0.4%.