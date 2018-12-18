Bulgarian PM Borisov: The EC Fines us, but it Would be a Treachery to Sell our Gas Pipes

In connection with the fine imposed by the European Commission on Bulgarian Energy Holding, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov noted that the amount will be paid not by the citizens but by the profits of the companies in the energy holding. His comment came from Vienna, where he took part in the EU-Africa High Level Forum. The prime minister pointed out that negotiations were held for three years, the initial amount being 300 million euros, which was subsequently reduced to 77 million. "That was the minimum amount we negotiated, everything else was privatization of the gas transmission system," said the Prime Minister. According to him, it would be betrayal if the gas transmission system is not owned by Bulgarian citizens and the state.

Borisov also said that Bulgaria would ask for additional funds from the European Commission to continue to secure the EU's external border. "We want to do even better in the coming years," the prime minister added.

"Until 2022, the European Commission must provide € 43bn for the Africa Fund," the Prime Minister said. "So far, Europe has been worrying about Africa - how much money we will pay for it and how many migrants there are. This is not a winning process. What is being said at today's meeting is to encourage the private sector first to invest in Africa and to raise the level of education, "added Prime Minister Borisov after attending the high-level forum in the Austrian capital.