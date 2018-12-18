æternity Opens Foundations in Liechtenstein and Bulgaria to Encourage Blockchain Innovation

æternity, a blockchain 3.0 platform with a focus on efficiency, transparent governance and global scalability, has launched two foundations in Liechtenstein and Bulgaria, to provide grants and educational support to innovative blockchain projects, reports Crowdfund Insider.

“Through the creation of these two foundations, æternity takes a significant step toward establishing a support structure for the global blockchain ecosystem,” explained æternity founder Yanislav Malahov. “Blockchain is a technology with such unlimited potential that has yet to be tapped. By partnering with universities and other institutions and offering grants, we will provide the necessary infrastructure for people to develop significant ideas and unlock blockchain’s ability to solve long-standing problems across a variety of industries.”

While the Bulgarian foundation will focus on supporting projects throughout the Balkans, the Liechtenstein-based foundation will have a more international focus. æternity welcomes applications from individuals, teams, and non-commercial projects.