Europe’s Crisis, Attack On Putin, Trump’s Illness – Bulgaria's Baba Vanga Predictions For 2019

A blind mystic from Bulgaria who predicted Brexit, the Twin Tower attacks and the rise of ISIS has given her forecast for 2019, reports UrduPoint.

Although Baba Vanga died over two decades ago, she has long been revered for her prophecies on global events and natural disasters.

In her predictions for 2019, she has hinted to an economic collapse in Europe and an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladmir Putin.

She believed the threat to Putin will come from inside his own security team but did not specify whether he will die in the attack or not.

She thinks a mega-tsunami, similar to the 2004 disaster, will strike Asia while a meteorite will land in Russia.

About US Donald Trump, she predicted that he will fall ill with a mystery illness, leaving him deaf and suffering from brain trauma.

Baba Vanga passed away in 1996 at the age of 85 but had already developed a noted reputation for her prediction in Bulgaria by the time of her death.

She was only partially sighted after she mysteriously lost her vision after she was caught up in a tornado during childhood.

She reportedly made hundreds of predictions in her 50-year career, many of which were never written down.

She shot to prominence worldwide after accurately predicting the sinking of the Kursk in 2000.

Her millions of followers believe she had paranormal abilities, including telepathy, and was even able to communicate with aliens.

In 1989, she had predicted that America will be hit by a terror attack by two 'steel birds'.

"Horror, horror! The American brothers will fall after being attacked by the steel birds. The wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be gushing," she had said.

Baba reportedly prophesised a 2016 invasion of Europe by Islamist extremists, a conflict she predicted would begin with the Arab Spring in 2010.

It also emerged that she predicted that Vladimir Putin and Russia will dominate the world

In 1979, during a meeting with writer Valentin Sidorov, Vanga said: “All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched - Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia.”

“Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia,” Baba had said.

Specialists have since calculated that 68 per cent of her prophecies have come true, slightly less than the 85 per cent claimed by her followers.