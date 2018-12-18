Consumer Basket of Bulgarians for the Holidays is BGN 2 Cheaper Compared to Last Year

Consumer basket prices for the holidays show a decrease of BGN 2 compared to last year, State Commission on Commodity Markets Chairman Vladimir Ivanov told Focus Radio. The basket includes 28 basic food products, the combined price of which is BGN 68. The decrease is attributed to meat and dairy prices and the slightly cheaper vegetable oil and sugar compared to the last 10 years. Vladimir Ivanov noted that Bulgarian food market was characterised by high competition and steady development over the last 4 years.

