Kapitan Andreevo's Customs Officers Discovered Heroin for BGN 1 Million in a Car Tire

A 45-year-old Serbian citizen has attempted to cross 10,345 kg of heroin across Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint. The value of the captured quantity of drugs is 931 050 leva. On Monday, at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint, around 5.30 hours, from Turkey to Bulgaria entered a Peugeot brand, run by the foreigner. The vehicle was diverted for a thorough customs check.

It was found that 20 packages of light beige powder were placed and concealed in the vehicle's spare tire. When tested with field drug tests, the same reacted to heroin.

Investigations have been carried out in which the vehicle and the drug have been seized.

The value of the seized drug amounts to BGN 931,050. The Serb citizen has already been charged, and today the prosecution has imposed a detention on him for 72 hours. The investigation of the case continues, inform the prosecution.

