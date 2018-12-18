Bulgarian PM Borisov in Vienna: The Digital Industrial Revolution Brings many Opportunities

"We are witnessing the digitization of the economy all over the world. A process that is supposed to be called "Industry 4.0," and experts define it as the Industrial Revolution of today. And like every revolution, it brings many opportunities, but also challenges for the labor market and the economy as a whole. " This was remarked by Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in his speech at the EU-Africa High Level Forum, held in Vienna under the auspices of the Austrian EU Council Presidency, the government's press service announced.

The meeting is called "Digital Age Collaboration." It was opened by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, President of Rwanda and African Union President Paul Kagame, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. The aim of the forum is to contribute to the promotion of innovation and digitization as important factors for the future development of the two continents.

In his address, the Bulgarian Prime Minister underlined that digitization has a great impact on our countries and societies because it transforms products, processes and business models into all sectors - from construction, healthcare to agriculture and tourism. The World Economic Forum forecasts that, after 2020, 90% of jobs will require digital skills.

"It was no coincidence that they were a key element of the program of the trio Estonia - Bulgaria - Austria and a priority of the Bulgarian presidency," Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said. He stressed that education is at the heart of every economy and the well-being of citizens. "This is the reason why Bulgaria will invest EUR 50 mln from the Operational Programs in the Education for Tomorrow project in the next two years, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said. The project focuses on the digitization of secondary education and provides for the creation of open educational resources, the training of teachers and students on digital skills, information campaigns on digital competence, media literacy and cyber security.

"The implementation of new digital technologies in all spheres will help the development of African economies and the achievement of EU-Africa goals," the Bulgarian Prime Minister said. He pointed out that all this was a prerequisite for time-based education and high levels of literacy on both continents.