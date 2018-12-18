Every Third of the Self-employed in Bulgaria is Very Satisfied with their Work

Society | December 18, 2018, Tuesday // 14:35| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Every Third of the Self-employed in Bulgaria is Very Satisfied with their Work

In Bulgaria self-employed workers are about 352 thousand people. Only 30% of them are very happy with their work. This is shown by Eurostat data for 2017, reports Dnevnik. 


This percentage is lower in only three other EU countries. In Romania, 19 per cent of self-employed are satisfied with their work, while in Cyprus and Portugal they are 28 per cent and 29 per cent respectively.


The EU average is 48%. Sweden's 83%, Malta, 82%, and Denmark, 81%, are most satisfied with their self-employment.


Out of a total of 228 million workers in the EU, 33 million are self-employed.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria