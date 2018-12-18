Every Third of the Self-employed in Bulgaria is Very Satisfied with their Work

In Bulgaria self-employed workers are about 352 thousand people. Only 30% of them are very happy with their work. This is shown by Eurostat data for 2017, reports Dnevnik.



This percentage is lower in only three other EU countries. In Romania, 19 per cent of self-employed are satisfied with their work, while in Cyprus and Portugal they are 28 per cent and 29 per cent respectively.



The EU average is 48%. Sweden's 83%, Malta, 82%, and Denmark, 81%, are most satisfied with their self-employment.



Out of a total of 228 million workers in the EU, 33 million are self-employed.