Gabrovo Ordered New Buses for BGN 1.3 Million

Three new natural gas buses will become part of the urban transport in Gabrovo in May 2019. They are produced by the Czech company SOR Libchavy, which won the tender for the delivery of the public transport renewal project. The price of the order is 1.3 million leva, and the purchase is with European funding. The delivery contract was officially signed by the mayor of Gabrovo Tanya Hristova and the export director of SOR Libchavy Indjih Houdji in the presence of the Czech ambassador to Bulgaria Dušan Štrauch.

