Manchester United Sack Jose Mourinho after Worst ever Premier League Start

The club currently languishes in sixth place in the league, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool after Sunday's insipid 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

A temporary caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season while the club searches for his successor.

"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future," a statement said.

Mourinho had been in charge at Old Trafford for two and a half years, winning the Europa League and League Cup in his first season at the club.