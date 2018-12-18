Manchester United Sack Jose Mourinho after Worst ever Premier League Start

Sports | December 18, 2018, Tuesday // 13:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Manchester United Sack Jose Mourinho after Worst ever Premier League Start

Manchester United has fired Jose Mourinho following the club's worst ever Premier League start, reports CNN

The club currently languishes in sixth place in the league, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool after Sunday's insipid 3-1 defeat at Anfield.
 
A temporary caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season while the club searches for his successor.
"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future," a statement said.
 
Mourinho had been in charge at Old Trafford for two and a half years, winning the Europa League and League Cup in his first season at the club.
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria