Water Supply in Some Parts of the Capital Will be Temporarily Suspend

Temporary the water supply in some parts of Sofia will be suspended due to the construction of sewerage and the replacement of street water supply.

On 19 December 2018, in connection with the construction of sewerage and the replacement of street water supply on Balaton Street, in Lyulin district, the water supply will be suspended from 09.00 to 21.00.

It is necessary to stop the water supply from 10.00 to 22.00 in the area of: "Zhitnitsa" Street - from "Kostenets" Street to "Ivan Ivanov" Str.



Residents of Banishora district will be without water supply from 10.00 to 19.30 at Svishtov Str., Yavorova Chuka Str., Vranya Str., Opalchenska Str.

The repairs will ensure better water supply network management by minimizing the potential for future water supply disruptions.

Those affected by the interruption of water can get more information from the Sofiyska Voda Call Center at 0800 12121.