Sofia Signs EUR 42.5 Million Deal for Public Transport e-ticketing System

Sofia's Urban Mobility Center said on Monday that it has signed an 83.2 million levs ($48.3 million/42.5 million euro) contract with a consortium led by local Computernet Services for the supply, integration and maintenance of an automated electronic system for fare collection in the city's public transport, reports SeeNews.

The contract was signed on December 11, the Urban Mobility Center said in a notice.

According to registry agency data, Computernet Services holds a 99.98% stake in the consortium, while local Tixi and Turkey's Asis Elektronik ve Bilisim Sistemleri hold 0.01% each.

The public procurement procedure for awarding the contract attracted ten offers.

In August, a Bulgarian-Romanian consortium - Sofer, challenged the ranking of offers submitted in the tender before the Commission for Protection of Competition. The Bulgarian competition regulator later dismissed the complaint.

