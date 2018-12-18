Earthquake Measuring 3.0 on Richter Registered near Plovdiv
An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale was registered near the Churen village, according to the website of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography. The quake was registered last night at 11.28 at a depth of 1.4 km.
