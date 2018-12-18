Earthquake Measuring 3.0 on Richter Registered near Plovdiv

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 18, 2018, Tuesday // 10:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Earthquake Measuring 3.0 on Richter Registered near Plovdiv

An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter scale was registered near the Churen village, according to the website of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography. The quake was registered last night at 11.28 at a depth of 1.4 km.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria