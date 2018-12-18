Code Yellow for Snow and Frost in 9 Regions
A code yellow warning for snow and frost is in place for 9 regions of the country, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. These are Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Shumen, Burgas, Yambol, Haskovo, Kardzhali and Smolyan. Snowfall is forecast in the mountainous areas there with snow of up to 5-10 cm.
Code yellow for heavy rainfall, 20-25 l/sq m, for Kardzhali, Haskovo, Yambol and Burgas, which will turn into snow in the evening and night.
