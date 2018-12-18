Rain and Snowfall in Bulgaria Today, Decreasing Temperatures

Today it will be mostly cloudy with precipitations, snow in West and North Bulgaria, mostly rain in some places of the Upper Thracian Plain and in the eastern regions. Light to moderate wind from north-northwest will bring cold air. Decreasing temperatures, with rain in most areas turning into snow this evening and night, but from west the precipitations will be tapering off. In North Bulgaria day temperatures will remain nearly unchanged close to zero degrees, while in the southern regions they will fall to nearly 0°C at about 2.00 pm. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, meteorologist Boryana Markova told Focus News Agency.

