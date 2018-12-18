The Tripartite Council Will Discuss Today the Minimum Wage in Bulgaria for 2019

The Tripartite Council Will Discuss Today the Minimum Wage in Bulgaria for 2019

The National Tripartite Cooperation Council meets today to discuss the cabinet's proposal to raise the minimum wage from BGN 510 to BGN 560 as of January 1, 2019.

The employers' organizations are against the increase in the minimum wage.

They will also discuss the increase of the remuneration for night work. The union offers it to become a percentage of the minimum wage for the country - 0.5% of it for one hour of night work. Thus, with a minimum wage of BGN 560 - the hourly pay for hourly work would be BGN 2.55.

