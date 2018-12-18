International Police Teams Patrol in Bansko Mountain Resort
pixabay.com
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Greek and Romanian policemen have been welcomed in the Bulgarian mountain resort of Bansko in the Pirin Mountain, reported BNR.
Together with their Bulgarian colleagues they will be working in mixed teams during the winter tourist season in the resort. For another consecutive year, the established practice of joint patrols is aimed for benefit of foreign tourists in Bansko. The goal is for the guests to feel maximum security.
- » The Tripartite Council Will Discuss Today the Minimum Wage for 2019
- » Ski Legend Mark Ghirardelli Claims to be the Majority Owner of Yulen AD, Nature Reserve in Pirin National Park
- » Over 50% of Goods in Seven Retail Chains in Bulgaria are from Domestic Producers
- » Bulgaria's City of Varna Opens Tender for Supply of Electric, Hybrid Vehicles
- » Sofia Mayor: 90% of Buses in 2019 will be New and up to Highest Environmental Standards
- » Today Begins the Sale of Electronic Vignettes
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)