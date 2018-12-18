International Police Teams Patrol in Bansko Mountain Resort

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 18, 2018, Tuesday // 08:50| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: International Police Teams Patrol in Bansko Mountain Resort pixabay.com

Greek and Romanian policemen have been welcomed in the Bulgarian mountain resort of Bansko in the Pirin Mountain, reported BNR.

Together with their Bulgarian colleagues they will be working in mixed teams during the winter tourist season in the resort. For another consecutive year, the established practice of joint patrols is aimed for benefit of foreign tourists in Bansko. The goal is for the guests to feel maximum security.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bansko, ski resort, police, greece, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria