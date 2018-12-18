EC fines Bulgarian Energy Holding 77 million Euro For Breach of EU Antitrust Rules

The European Commission has fined Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH), its gas supply subsidiary Bulgargaz and its gas infrastructure subsidiary Bulgartransgaz (the BEH group) more than 77 million euro for blocking competitors’ access to key gas infrastructure in Bulgaria, in breach of EU antitrust rules, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

The EC decision finds that the BEH group holds dominant positions both in the gas infrastructure markets and in the gas supply markets in Bulgaria.

The removal of barriers to entry for competitors will allow the Bulgarian wholesale gas market to function more efficiently, with more buyers and sellers, and give Bulgarian consumers better prices and a choice of gas suppliers, the EC says.

Bulgarian Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova said Bulgaria expected to officially receive the European Commission's decision imposing the fine. "The term for paying the fine is three months. Meanwhile, we will do everything we can to protect our national and financial interests," the minister said.

Petkova added she was ready to take the political responsibility for the fine.