Ski Legend Mark Ghirardelli Claims to be the Majority Owner of Yulen AD, Nature Reserve in Pirin National Park

The five-time World Cup winner and four times World Ski Champion Mark Ghirardelli announced at a meeting with several ministers that he is the majority owner of Yulen AD. He showed original documents from which it could be seen that he owned 100% of Tax Services Limited, which is the majority owner of Yulen AD. This is stated in a press release from the Ministry of Environment and Water. The meeting was attended by Minister of Tourism Nikolina Angelkova, the Environment - Neno Dimov, and the Economy - Emil Karanikolov, reports Dnevnik.

On Saturday, the 55-year-old Austrian said it was high time for the resort to acquire a second lift and demanded an "emergency meeting with Boyko Borisov and the line ministers" for the development of Bansko.

Ghirardelli was accompanied at the meeting by the lawyers of Yulen AD. Cited by the press center of the ministry, Ghirardelli said he has authorized the management of Yulen JSC to negotiate and find solutions for the future development of Bansko.

Dimov's office explains the meeting in connection with the development of Bansko ski area. It has been discussed the concession agreement for the ski area and the need to build a second cabin lift in the resort.

Minister Dimov explained to Mark Ghirardelli that negotiations for amending and supplementing the concession contract are currently being negotiated with Yulen AD for which the Council of Ministers has been authorized. The change aims at clearing the confusion with the boundaries of the concession territory of the Bansko ski zone, as well as changing and increasing the concession fee. The need to impose sanctions in the contract on violations of environmental legislation was also discussed.

The question of the real owner of Yulen JSC has been raised by different people and organizations in recent years, with no explicit answer so far. Finally at the end of November, Chief Prosecutor's spokeswoman Rumyana Arnaudova told Dnevnik that the prosecution was still waiting for the authorities of the Virgin Islands in the offshore zone to receive information about the company Tax Services Limited, which holds the largest share in the company's ownership - the concessionaire the ski area in Bansko, Yulen.

At the beginning of the year Prime Minister Boyko Borisov answered the question who the owner is saying: "Everyone knows, it does not matter that they hide it - it is Tseko Minev." A month earlier, Yulen's lawyer Petar Petrov said in a televised interview that all competent Bulgarian institutions know who the real owner of the company is and that the nominal owner - the Cypriot unemployed citizen Georgios Georgiou - holds the rights on behalf of a third party. Ecology Minister Neno Dimov also confirmed that the state knows who is the owner but refuses to name him with the argument that the work of its office is only to control the implementation of the concession contract.