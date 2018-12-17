Bulgaria and Jordan Strengthen Their Cooperation in Trade and Education

Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva met in Amman with the Foreign Minister and emigrant of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman al-Safadi.

The agreed to intensify their cooperation in the fields of trade, agriculture, education, tourism, defense and the fight against terrorism, the MFA announced.

"The Kingdom of Jordan is a key partner of Bulgaria in the Middle East and the Mediterranean region. We welcome King Abdullah II's efforts to maintain peace and stability in this part of the world'', said Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva.

The two ministers expressed the desire to create even better relations between the two countries' business, in order to promote trade and to re-establish cooperation in areas such as agriculture, as Bulgaria has been exporting agricultural produce to the Hashemite Kingdom since many years.



Ekaterina Zaharieva also called for more intensive educational exchanges, as only 22 Jordan students are currently studying at Bulgarian universities.

They also discussed how to increase tourists on both sides, welcoming open direct flights between Sofia and Aqaba. Ministers also discussed a number of issues on the current political agenda, including the situation in Syria.