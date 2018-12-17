Turkey May Start New Syria Operation at Any Moment, Erdogan Says

Turkey may start a new military operation in Syria at any moment, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump had given a positive response to Turkey’s plans for an operation east of the Euphrates, writes Reuters. 

Erdogan made the comments during a speech in the central province of Konya. Last week he said Turkish forces would launch a new cross-border operation against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, considered a terrorist organization by Ankara, to the east of the Euphrates river in northern Syria.

