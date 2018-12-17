SOCAR Looking to Enter Bulgaria’s Gas Distribution Market

State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is carrying out a detailed feasibility study for participating in Bulgaria’s gas distribution market, reports Interfaxenergy.

“We are thoroughly studying the Balkan gas hub concept developed jointly by the Bulgarian government and the European Commission,” Murad Heydarov, head of SOCAR’s Balkan unit, told Azerbaijani news agency Trend on Monday.

“In addition, [we] began to study the technical and commercial prerequisites for our possible presence in the Bulgarian gas distribution market. We are currently embarking on a detailed feasibility study.