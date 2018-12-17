Lecture on Azerbaijan’s History and Archeology Delivered in Bulgaria’s University

AZERTAC

Zaur Hasanov, head of the "Antique Period Archaeology" department, Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of ANAS, currently is engaged in the “Knowledge Exchange and Academic Cultures in the Humanities. Europe and the Black Sea Region” Project financed by European Commission’s HORIZON 2020 program.

Zaur Hasanov participated at the presentation of the 23rd volume of “Thrace” edition, dedicated to the 65th jubilee of professor Kalin Porojanov, the South-West University named after Neofit Rilski, Bulgaria. Hasanov delivered a lecture on Azerbaijan’s Early Iron Age and Antique Period to the students and staff of the University’s history faculty, demonstrated archeological findings reflecting the ancient material-cultural samples of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani scientist’s lecture aroused deep interest among the audience.

Zaur Hasanov is to carry our his research work in Bulgaria until December 27.