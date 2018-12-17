Lecture on Azerbaijan’s History and Archeology Delivered in Bulgaria’s University

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 17, 2018, Monday // 14:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Lecture on Azerbaijan’s History and Archeology Delivered in Bulgaria’s University AZERTAC

 AZERTAC

Zaur Hasanov, head of the "Antique Period Archaeology" department, Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of ANAS, currently is engaged in the “Knowledge Exchange and Academic Cultures in the Humanities. Europe and the Black Sea Region” Project financed by European Commission’s HORIZON 2020 program.

Zaur Hasanov participated at the presentation of the 23rd volume of “Thrace” edition, dedicated to the 65th jubilee of professor Kalin Porojanov, the South-West University named after Neofit Rilski, Bulgaria. Hasanov delivered a lecture on Azerbaijan’s Early Iron Age and Antique Period to the students and staff of the University’s history faculty, demonstrated archeological findings reflecting the ancient material-cultural samples of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani scientist’s lecture aroused deep interest among the audience.

Zaur Hasanov is to carry our his research work in Bulgaria until December 27.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Institute of Archeology and Ethnography, azerbaijan, Neofit Rilski
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria