Bulgarian Energy Holding Fined EUR 77 Million for Blocking Gas Rivals

Business » ENERGY | December 17, 2018, Monday // 14:11| Views: | Comments: 0
State-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH) was fined 77 million euros ($87.3 million) by EU antitrust regulators on Monday for blocking rivals’ access to key gas infrastructure in Bulgaria over a five-year period to 2015, reports Reuters

The European Commission, which raided the company in 2011 in a move that led to the opening of an investigation in 2013, said BEH had abused its dominance to hinder competitors.

 

The EU competition enforcer said BEH blocked access to the domestic gas transmission network, the only gas storage facility in the country and the only import gas pipeline in Bulgaria.

“Without access to this essential infrastructure, it was impossible for potential competitors to enter wholesale gas supply markets in Bulgaria,” the Commission said.

“This prevented any development of competition and ensured a near monopoly for Bulgargaz.”

 

Bulgargaz is BEH’s gas supply unit. The fine also covered Bulgargaz and BEH’s gas infrastructure subsidiary Bulgartransgaz.

The EU action is in line with its objective of having a single energy market in the 28-country bloc.

