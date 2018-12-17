Bulgaria's City of Varna Opens Tender for Supply of Electric, Hybrid Vehicles

Bulgaria's Varna municipality has opened a tender for supply of electric and hybrid vehicles for on-street parking control in the coastal city, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Monday, reports SeeNews.

Varna authorities intend to use part of the proceeds of a loan from the EBRD to finance the contracts, the bank said in a notice.

The tender is divided into two lots.

Lot 1 envisages supply of five hybrid vehicles, four of which two-wheel drive and one four-wheel drive.

Lot 2 provides for the supply of 18 electric light commercial vehicles.

The deadline for submitting offers is February 1.

The procedure is open to companies from any country.

Bids can be filed for both contracts, in which case a discount for winning both contracts can be included.

