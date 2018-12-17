Sofia Mayor: 90% of Buses in 2019 will be New and up to Highest Environmental Standards
90% of the buses next year will be new and complying with the highest environmental standards, while 10 years ago the bus fleet was 20 years old on average, Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said about the draft municipal budget for 2019, Focus News Agency reports. Next year the fleet will be less than 6 years old, on average, while the metro would reach 48 km, compared to a mere 10 km ten years ago, she noted. She further stressed that restoring major city parks and building new ones was among the goals for 2019, when the first stage of the West Park reconstruction and the expansion of Vazrazhdane would be completed. The budget will be voted on January 31, City Council Chairman Elen Gerdzhikov said.
- » Bulgaria's City of Varna Opens Tender for Supply of Electric, Hybrid Vehicles
- » Today Begins the Sale of Electronic Vignettes
- » Protest Against the Increased Water Prices is Expected Today in Sofia
- » 24 km more from the Struma Мotorway will be Open for Exploitation
- » Specially Formed Committee to Investigate Data of Corrupt Citizenship Awarding System
- » All Bulgarian Roads Passable in Winter Conditions, Over 600 Machines Worked at Night