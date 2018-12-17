Ski Season in Chepelare Opens on Saturday, Says Mayor

The ski season will also be opened in Chepelare on Saturday, Chepelare Mayor Slavka Chakarova said in an interview for Focus Radio this morning. Town guests could use the lift free throughout the day and enjoy surprises and festivities. Apart from the season opening, several Christmas initiatives will take place in the town such as a Christmas concert and child performances in the local community centre. Slavka Chakarova added that for the second time the Bulgarian Hotel and Restaurant Association distinguished the town, this year for the most sustainable cooperation with a small municipality in tourism. Moreover, the town was nominated by Standart newspaper for the best winter tourist destination. She vowed that Chepelare would continue developing and surprising its guests.