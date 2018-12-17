Code Yellow for Snow and Frost in 6 Bulgarian Regions
A code yellow warning for snow and frost has been issued for six regions of the country, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The warning is in place for Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte and Razgrad. In those regions, there will be snowfall and conditions for frost formation.
