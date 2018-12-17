Code Yellow for Snow and Frost in 6 Bulgarian Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 17, 2018, Monday // 12:08| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Code Yellow for Snow and Frost in 6 Bulgarian Regions

A code yellow warning for snow and frost has been issued for six regions of the country, according to the website of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The warning is in place for Pleven, Lovech, Gabrovo, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte and Razgrad. In those regions, there will be snowfall and conditions for frost formation.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria