Today Begins the Sale of Electronic Vignettes

The sale of electronic vignettes begins today at 14:00, reported the Bulgarian National Television.

Paper vignettes, valid next year, will be converted to electronic via the bgtol.bg site (will be available on December 17) or at the desks where they are sold at the moment.

Terminals will operate in 8 languages. Payments will be made through debit and credit cards as well as fuel cards. Prices remain the same. For cars, the annual electronic vignette will cost BGN 97, the monthly - BGN 30, and the weekly - BGN 15.

So drivers will no longer have to stick stickers on the car windshield. Vignettes valid after 1 January do not necessarily have to be converted to electronic, and drivers will not be fined until their expiration.

The electronic vignette can be purchased through mobile applications, at retail outlets and from gas stations.

Something new is the introduction of a weekend vignette, which will be valid from 12.00 on Fridays to midnight on Sunday and will cost BGN 10.