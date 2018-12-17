24 km more from the Struma Мotorway will be Open for Exploitation

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 17, 2018, Monday // 11:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 24 km more from the Struma Мotorway will be Open for Exploitation

The Ministers of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova and Transport, Information Technologies and Communications Rosen Zhelyazkov will find the newly built Kresna - Sandanski section of the Strouma highway, which is 23.6 km long, the press office of MRDPW announced.
 
The ceremony will be attended by the Chairman of the Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency Eng. Svetoslav Glosov, MPs, mayors and others.
 
The opening will take place at 11.30 am at the recreation site after Sandanski road junction in the direction of Greece, where is the connection with lot 4 Sandanski - Kulata.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria