24 km more from the Struma Мotorway will be Open for Exploitation

The Ministers of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova and Transport, Information Technologies and Communications Rosen Zhelyazkov will find the newly built Kresna - Sandanski section of the Strouma highway, which is 23.6 km long, the press office of MRDPW announced.



The ceremony will be attended by the Chairman of the Board of the Road Infrastructure Agency Eng. Svetoslav Glosov, MPs, mayors and others.



The opening will take place at 11.30 am at the recreation site after Sandanski road junction in the direction of Greece, where is the connection with lot 4 Sandanski - Kulata.