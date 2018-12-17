24-year-old Woman Found Dead in a Sofia Hotel, Person has been Detained
A 24-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel in downtown Sofia. The signal was submitted shortly after 8.00 am this morning on 112.
Police and Emergency Response Teams were sent to the site, who found the young woman dead.
According to Darik, the woman died as a result of a stab wound. A 37-year-old male suspected as a perpetrator is detained in the case.
On-site inspection continues at the moment. Metropolitan criminals clarify the circumstances surrounding the serious criminal offense.
Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in this case.
