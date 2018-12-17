The Weather in Bulgaria Cloudy Skies with Highs between 0° and 5°, up to 10°C along the Coast

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 17, 2018, Monday // 11:16| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Weather in Bulgaria Cloudy Skies with Highs between 0° and 5°, up to 10°C along the Coast Pixabay

Today the weather will remain cloudy. Snowfall is expected mainly in the Danube Plain and the Fore-Balkan region. It will rain in many places in Central South and East Bulgaria, and in the Ludogorie region the rain will be turning into snow. Light to moderate wind from north, in East Bulgaria from northeast. Maximum temperatures between 0°C and 5°C, up to 10°C along the coast, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria