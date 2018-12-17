The Weather in Bulgaria Cloudy Skies with Highs between 0° and 5°, up to 10°C along the Coast
Today the weather will remain cloudy. Snowfall is expected mainly in the Danube Plain and the Fore-Balkan region. It will rain in many places in Central South and East Bulgaria, and in the Ludogorie region the rain will be turning into snow. Light to moderate wind from north, in East Bulgaria from northeast. Maximum temperatures between 0°C and 5°C, up to 10°C along the coast, meteorologist Georgi Tsekov, National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Focus News Agency.
