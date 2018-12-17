Thousands Rally In Belgrade Against Serbian President

Society | December 17, 2018, Monday // 10:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Thousands Rally In Belgrade Against Serbian President

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of the Serbian capital of Belgrade to express their discontent with the rule of President Aleksandar Vucic and his government, reports Radio Free Europe

The crowd, some blowing whistles, marched through central Belgrade on December 15. Some people also wore yellow vests that have become a symbol of resistance for protesters in France.

The protesters stopped by the presidency building urging Vucic to resign.

Thousands also rallied a week ago, protesting after an opposition party leader was beaten. The protesters have dubbed the demonstrations Stop the Bloody Shirts.

"We won't be stopped or silenced," said Serbian Left party leader Borko Stefanovic, whose head was injured in last month's attack in the southern town of Krusevac.

Vucic's opponents have blamed the violence on what they describe as an atmosphere of intimidation and fear that has emerged as a result of the president's populist ruling coalition.

Vucic is a former nationalist who now says he wants Serbia to reform and join the European Union. But critics say Vucic has restricted democratic and media freedoms in the Balkan country, which he has denied.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria