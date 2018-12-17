Boyko Borisov Will Participate in the Africa-Europe Forum in Vienna

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will take part in the "Africa - Europe" High Level Forum, which begins today in Vienna and will continue until tomorrow.

The meeting is co-chaired by "Cooperation in the Digital Age" and will be opened by Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz, Rwandan President-in-Chief Paul Kagame and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. During the forum there will be debates on various topics, and Bulgarian commissioner Maria Gabriel will make a statement on the challenges to e-commerce, reported the Bulgarian National Television. 

