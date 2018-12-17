All Bulgarian Roads Passable in Winter Conditions, Over 600 Machines Worked at Night
All national roads are passable in winter conditions, cleared by nearly 600 machines last night and in the morning, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.
Due to the heavy snowfall over the past twenty-four hours, the traffic of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons is restricted through the Prevala and Troyan passes. Road Infrastructure Agency recommends that drivers of heavy goods vehicles and passenger cars should only go on the road with suitable tires, drive carefully, following the instructions of the Traffic Police.
You can receive more information from the free mobile application LIMA, lima.api.bg, and from the API website - www.api.bg, and at any time of the day at 0700 130 20.
