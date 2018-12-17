The Times: Brexit Will Make Europe Stronger Than Ever

The bloc may still be beset with divisions but our car-crash departure has clarified one area of unity among the EU27, The Times reports.

A wheel of camembert, a large chorizo de Bilbao, a few bottles of Sicilian olive oil, some nice cake that I can both have and eat. Yes, my no-deal stockpile is coming along nicely. A good job too, as last week’s chapter in this saga seemed to bring the Brexit cliff edge closer. The images from Brussels were new but old: Theresa May snubbed; the Europeans back-slapping; their leaders embracing while our premier hovered at the edges.

Watching the summitry from this side of the Channel, all we see is cruel isolation. From the other side of the water, though, the pictures tell a more heartening story: of collective resolve. Time and again these gatherings have been a chance for the European Union to showcase

