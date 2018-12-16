Yellow Code for Snow and Icy Roads in Bulgaria

Today it will be mostly cloudy with precipitation. In the north-west and the high fields of Western Bulgaria in the morning hours it will rain, but it will turn it into snow before noon. The wind will gradually orient from the west, at the latest in Eastern Bulgaria, where it will still be from the east to the southeast - to moderate.

A yellow code for snow and icy roads is in force for seven areas of the country today, according to the site of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH).



Areas with snow warning are Sofia-city, Sofia region, Pernik and Kyustendil. Snow cover is expected to form in these areas.



In the districts of Vidin, Vratsa and Montana the yellow code is for snow and frosts. Along the Danube River there are also conditions for icy roads.

Temperatures in northwest Bulgaria will be about 0 degrees; in the remaining areas the minimum will be between 1 and 6 degrees, along the sea coast up to 8-9 degrees, and the maximum - between 5 and 10 degrees, in places in the southeast regions and higher.



The atmospheric pressure will rise slightly but will not exceed the average for the month.

Above the mountains will be cloudy with snow, in the higher areas of Eastern Bulgaria it will rain. It will blow a temperate and strong south-southwest wind that will begin to orientate from west to northwest and will lose power. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters - about 5 degrees, at 2000 meters - about minus 1 degree.



Over the Black Sea will be cloudy with mostly slight rainfall. It will blow a mild to moderate east wind. Maximum temperatures between 9 and 12 degrees. The sea water temperature is 8-9 degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 3-4 bales.