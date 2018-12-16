Bulgarian President Rumen Radev to Meet Abdullah II of Jordan in Amman

President Rumen Radev, who is on an official visit to Jordan at the invitation of King Abdullah II, will meet with him today in the capital, Amman.



In the Royal Palace, the Bulgarian President and his wife Desislava Radeva will be greeted with an official ceremony of their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

The focus of the visit is to deepen political dialogue and bilateral relations, boost trade, economic and investment cooperation as well as defense and security partnerships. It is also expected to discuss the situation in the Middle East and the migration crisis.



Before that, Rumen Radev, the Amman Chamber of Commerce, will open a Bulgarian-Jordan Business Forum, which will also include companies from Bulgaria in the sphere of information technologies, food industry and others. The business delegation accompanying the president includes representatives of Bulgarian companies in the defense industry who will discuss with their partners from Jordan the implementation of joint projects.

The delegation headed by the head of state includes Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva, representatives of 30 Bulgarian companies and Prof. Leander Litov - head of the Bulgarian team of scientists at CERN.