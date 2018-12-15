German Railway Deutsche Bahn Reaches Wage Agreement with Union

German railway Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday that it had reached a wage agreement with the EVG union following a walkout earlier this week, reported Reuters. 

Details of the agreement are set to be announced at 0900 GMT, Deutsche Bahn said.

Novinite.com recalls that  German railway workers were on a nationwide strike on Monday.

The union, which represents most railway industry workers and professionals, had said on Saturday that warning strikes would be unavoidable, raising fears that Christmas travel could be disrupted.

 The EVG wants a 7.5 per cent wage increase and has also made demands on working hours and holidays.

 Deutsche Bahn said the warning strikes would affect services considerably.

 “We must expect disruption even after the end of the warning strikes,” it said in a statement, adding it would try to minimise problems.

 The state-owned company, which is also in talks with the smaller train drivers’ union GDL, said it had offered a 5.1 per cent wage rise in two stages and a one-off payment of €500 euros ($568.80). Overall, the package is equivalent to a 7 per cent rise, it said.

 It has said the EVG decision to break off talks were causing a “completely unnecessary escalation” which would unsettle travellers over the Christmas period.

 The EVG spokesman declined to say whether one geographical area would be affected most

