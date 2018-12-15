New Electronic Vignettes Will be Available on Monday

The new electronic vignettes, which will take effect on January 1 will be ready for sale on Monday, reported the Bulgarian National Television.



Paper vignettes, valid next year, will be converted to electronic via the bgtol.bg site (will be available on December 17) or at the desks where they are sold at the moment.

So drivers will no longer have to stick stickers on the car windshield. Vignettes valid after 1 January do not necessarily have to be converted to electronic, and drivers will not be fined until their expiration.

The electronic vignette can be purchased through mobile applications, at retail outlets and from gas stations. The price remains unchanged.

Something new is the introduction of a weekend vignette, which will be valid from 12.00 on Fridays to midnight on Sunday and will cost BGN 10.