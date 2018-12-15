The Sky Will Remain Cloudy, with Light Rainfalls

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 15, 2018, Saturday // 11:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Sky Will Remain Cloudy, with Light Rainfalls pixabay.com

The weather will remain cloudy, with some rainfalls, and in the Northern and mountainous regions - snowfalls. In Northwestern Bulgaria and somewhere along the Danube there are icing.

It will blow a weak southeast, in the northern and eastern regions - a moderate eastern wind. The maximal temperatures will be from about 0 ° in places in the northwest, to 10-12 ° in the extreme southwestern regions and the southern Black Sea coast. This was reported by  the NIMH.

The atmospheric pressure will be kept slightly lower than the average for the month.

Over the Black Sea it will be remain cloudy with rainfall. A moderate eastern wind will blow. Maximal air temperatures: 8 ° -12 °. The sea water temperature is 8-9 °. The waves of the sea will be 3-4 bales.

Above the mountains the weather will be cloudy and foggy, in som places with light snowfalls. It will blow a moderate to strong south-southwestern wind and with it the temperatures will rise, so the precipitation of snow in the lower parts will pass into the rain. The maximal temperature at 1200 meters will be about 5 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 1 °.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NIMH, National Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), weather, rainy, winter
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria