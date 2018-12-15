The Sky Will Remain Cloudy, with Light Rainfalls

The weather will remain cloudy, with some rainfalls, and in the Northern and mountainous regions - snowfalls. In Northwestern Bulgaria and somewhere along the Danube there are icing.

It will blow a weak southeast, in the northern and eastern regions - a moderate eastern wind. The maximal temperatures will be from about 0 ° in places in the northwest, to 10-12 ° in the extreme southwestern regions and the southern Black Sea coast. This was reported by the NIMH.

The atmospheric pressure will be kept slightly lower than the average for the month.



Over the Black Sea it will be remain cloudy with rainfall. A moderate eastern wind will blow. Maximal air temperatures: 8 ° -12 °. The sea water temperature is 8-9 °. The waves of the sea will be 3-4 bales.



Above the mountains the weather will be cloudy and foggy, in som places with light snowfalls. It will blow a moderate to strong south-southwestern wind and with it the temperatures will rise, so the precipitation of snow in the lower parts will pass into the rain. The maximal temperature at 1200 meters will be about 5 °, at 2000 meters - about minus 1 °.