Premier Boyko Borissov: Russia Must Release Ukrainian Sailors

Russia must release the Ukrainian sailors who were the detained at the Kerch Strait, Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov said within the frameworks of the European Council in Brussels, reported the Bulgarian National Radio.

This act will help a lot to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, Premier Borissov said and called on the two countries to sit at the negotiation table.

Premier Boyko Borissov said that Bulgaria is in extremely vulnerable position, not only because gas transit may be affected, but also because it is a Black Sea country. The EU leaders decided in Brussels to extend the economic sanctions against Russia imposed over the conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

Migration remains a difficult issue when it comes to reaching a compromise in the European Union, Prime Minister Borissov commented. He added that he had expected a breakthrough during the Austrian Presidency of the EU, but unfortunately the problem could not be solved. Differences between the countries that have external borders and those from the interior remain and there is no agreement on the topic of redistribution of migrants and the implementation of the reform as a whole, Boyko Borisov said, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television.