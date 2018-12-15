New Ski Season Opens in Bulgaria’s Bansko Mountain Resort

In the Bulgarian mountain resort of Bansko in the Pirin mountain, the new ski season opens on December 15, reported the Bulgarian National Radio. 

A special guest of the resort during the opening will be Olympic and World Champion skier from Austria, Patrick Orthlib.

Events start on the slopes at 08.30 and after 17.30 the entertainment program continues on the square in the center of the town with a concert of folklore bands from Bansko municipality and a laser show. The official opening of the new winter season is at 18.00 and will end with fireworks.

