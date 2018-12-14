Very Small Percentage of Bulgarians Aged over 65 are Vaccinated Against Flu, According to Eurostat

Only about 2% of Bulgarians over the age of 65 have been vaccinated against flu in 2016, according to Eurostat's analysis of Europeans' attitudes to take preventive measures against influenza during the period in question. The average of Europeans in this age bracket who took precautions against the flu was 43%.



The analysis also reports that our country has also registered the highest proportion of people treated with respiratory diseases in 2016 - nearly 3000 per 100,000 population, with the lowest figures for Portugal and Greece - around 500 cases per 100,000 people.

According to Eurostat, about 4500 people died in respiratory diseases in Bulgaria, about 4% of the total mortality in the country (107,000 people).

The highest percentage of deceased elderly people in our country as a result of respiratory diseases were people aged 65 plus - 244 people per 100 000. For people under the age of 65, data are fewer times - 16 died of respiratory diseases per 100,000.

According to latest data from the National Center for Public Health and Analysis (NCPHA) the trend is that Bulgarians are not vaccinated against the flu goes entirely in negative terms - for the first six months of this year in the country were vaccinated against influenza only about 1,000 people. Assuming that this trend will be maintained by the end of the year, the number of vaccinated Bulgarians against the flu would drop to 0.02%, which is a very negative phenomenon.



Most Europeans older than 65 years who have been vaccinated against flu in 2016 are reported in the UK - 70%, according to Eurostat analysis. Followed by the Netherlands - 68%, Italy and Germany - 60%, Belgium, Spain and Ireland - 58%, and others.

The lowest share of people who took precautions against influenza vaccine was registered in Bulgaria - 2%, Latvia, Estonia and Greece - about 4%, etc. For our neighbors, the situation with adult influenza vaccines is as follows: in Macedonia - 6%, in Turkey - 7%, in Romania - 8% and in Serbia - 11% of people over 65 have vaccinated against flu.

In the EU in 2016 more than 440,000 people died of respiratory diseases, which is about 8% of the overall mortality rate in the Member States. Elderly people aged 65 and over who have died from respiratory diseases have been just over 400 people per 100,000 population in the EU, Eurostat reports.

Most people who die from influenza were 65 years of age and older and faced complications based on chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease or chronic lung disease. During the outbreak of influenza, there may be significant costs for national healthcare services, which are related to both patient and business care as a whole, and lost production as a result of elapsed time, Eurostat reports.



According to European statistics, only about 50 million days spent in hospitals as a result of respiratory diseases of the respiratory system have been registered throughout the EU in 2016 alone. The highest was the number of registered hospitals in this indicator in Germany - about 20% of the total number of hospitals in the EU, reported Eurostat.