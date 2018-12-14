Half of the Territory of Varna is Without Water for a Third Day

Politics » DOMESTIC | December 14, 2018, Friday // 20:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Half of the Territory of Varna is Without Water for a Third Day

Third day, households, hospitals, schools, hotels and restaurants in the densely populated central part of Varna are without water. According to the local water and sewerage company, the reason is "the reconstruction of the Vasil Levski city boulevard and the construction of connections on the main water conduct", reports Dnevnik. 

So from the early hours on Wednesday almost a third from Varna is without water - a large part of the central Odessos Town Hall, the Asparuhovo, Galata, Zvezditsa, the whole industrial zone of the so called island under the Asparuhov Bridge and three suburban residential areas - Lazur, Zelenika and Borovets.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria