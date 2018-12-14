Half of the Territory of Varna is Without Water for a Third Day
Third day, households, hospitals, schools, hotels and restaurants in the densely populated central part of Varna are without water. According to the local water and sewerage company, the reason is "the reconstruction of the Vasil Levski city boulevard and the construction of connections on the main water conduct", reports Dnevnik.
So from the early hours on Wednesday almost a third from Varna is without water - a large part of the central Odessos Town Hall, the Asparuhovo, Galata, Zvezditsa, the whole industrial zone of the so called island under the Asparuhov Bridge and three suburban residential areas - Lazur, Zelenika and Borovets.
