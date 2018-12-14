500 Triangular Prisms Installed along the Tramway on "Graf Ignatiev"
Finally, the restraints on the Sofia Graf Itentiev Street will be triangular prisms. The last selected model, however, is several times smaller than the one shown a week ago compared to shark fins.
This is the final version of the limiters, it was made clear today by the chief architect of Sofia, Zdravko Zdravkov. A total of 500 limiters, located at 3.40 meters, will be installed, as is the safety standard, Zdravkov said.
They are 30 cm high and will mark the tram along Graf Ignatiev Street. In the next days, 250 of them will be installed, and the rest will be in the coming weeks.
Restraints will be glued. However, favorable meteorological conditions are needed for this purpose. While installed, signaling devices will be located to remind pedestrians that a street tram travels.
In the initial version of the reconstruction project on Graf Ignatiev Str., No such restraints were provided. However, after debates and opinions of experts, including the Traffic Police, it was decided to place them.
The Urban Mobility Center is launching a campaign aimed at exaggerating the attention of pedestrians on the fact that the trams are back on track.
