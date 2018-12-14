Tom Jones with a Concert in Plovdiv

Tom Jones returns for a concert in Bulgaria eight years after he debuted in front of our audience. But unlike the first two visits to our country, which were in Sofia (2011 and 2013), this time the emblematic performer will sing his biggest hits in Plovdiv. Jones will come on June 24th at the Antique Theater in front of a maximum of 3000 people - since this is the capacity of the open stage.

With a career spanning over six decades, Tom Jones is known for his songs like Sexbomb, Kiss, It's Not Unusual, Delilah, What's New Pussycat, I'll Never Fall In Love Again, and If I Only Knew, experiment with different musical styles.

Due to the limited capacity of the Antique Theater in Plovdiv, the tickets are only 3,000 and are priced from 80 to 170 leva.

The concert is supported by the Municipality of Plovdiv as part of the Cultural Events Calendar of Plovdiv Municipality for 2019.