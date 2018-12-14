Brazen Robbery and Kidnapping in Sofia, Perpetrators Detained

Three attackers robbed and kidnapped a man in the capital. The case is from two days ago.



After he managed to get to the nearest district government, the injured told that around three o'clock he had been attacked by three strangers at about 19:30 when he parked his own BMW vehicle in front of his apartment. They threatened him with a gun, put him in a helpless position, tied him up, took а purse with money, documents, clock, keys from his home, and other items. They got him in their car parked nearby. While one of the assailants guarded him, the other two entered his apartment, where they took a suitcase, watches, and money.



A little later the attackers abandoned their victim on the road to the village of Kazichene.



An accidentally passing man saw him and responded to his request to seek police.



In the framework of the investigation, the perpetrators of the crime were identified and detained - three men aged 27, 38 and 45, with criminal history and convicted.



It was found that two of them lived in the territory of the capital without an address registration.



The prosecution has charged them and has imposed custody measures for up to 72 hours.